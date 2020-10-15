Bad Bunny Had A Big Night At The Billboard Music Awards

A big night for everyone.
Last night at the Billboard Music Awards Bad Bunny won awards for Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album.
He also performed his hit song “Yo Perreo Sola” and brought out reggaeton legend Ivy Queen, along with featured singer Nesi to give it the remix treatment.
People were loving the inclusion.
He also dropped the remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” immediately afterward.
After the performance, Bad Bunny accepted the award for Top Latin Artist. In his speech, he dedicated it to women, but specifically Latina & Puerto Rican women.
He also took a moment to call for an end to “machista” based violence against women.
Over the past year, Puerto Rico has faced a crisis of violence against women. Recently, people have taken to the streets in San Juan, demanding, for the governor to declare a state of emergency.
People loved and appreciated the performance and speech.
Needless to say, it was a big night for all involved.
Join as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!