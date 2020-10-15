Bad Bunny Had A Big Night At The Billboard Music Awards

A big night for everyone.

Last night at the Billboard Music Awards Bad Bunny won awards for Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album.

He also performed his hit song “Yo Perreo Sola” and brought out reggaeton legend Ivy Queen, along with featured singer Nesi to give it the remix treatment.

Bad Bunny performed "Yo Perreo Sola,quot; at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a surprise appearance by Ivy Queen. #BillboardNews

People were loving the inclusion.

BAD BUNNY BROUGHT OUT IVY QUEEN AND NESI FOR HIS "YO PERREO SOLA,quot; PERFORMANCE ON THE BBMAs AND I WANNA DIE BECAUSE I BEEN WANTING THAT ALL THIS TIME. ESO FUE PA MI, BABYYYYYY!

Hey @sanbenito thank you for inviting our Diva, our Potra, our Caballota, our QUEEN. IVY QUEEN

NBC

He also dropped the remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” immediately afterward.


Benito Martinez Ocasio / Via Rimas Music

After the performance, Bad Bunny accepted the award for Top Latin Artist. In his speech, he dedicated it to women, but specifically Latina & Puerto Rican women.

He also took a moment to call for an end to “machista” based violence against women.

Over the past year, Puerto Rico has faced a crisis of violence against women. Recently, people have taken to the streets in San Juan, demanding, for the governor to declare a state of emergency.


Ricardo Arduengo / Getty Images

People loved and appreciated the performance and speech.

Bad Bunny DID THAT with IVY QUEEN. Toxic masculinity? We don’t know her. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #BBMAs #Benito

Rimas Music

bad bunny really said fuck machismo and let nesi and ivy queen take over the performance I LOVE THIS MAN

Needless to say, it was a big night for all involved.

