Baby Blue Welcomes His Son Diamond Blue Smith Jr.

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky has been in some legal drama as of recent, however, he currently has something to celebrate in the midst of his current troubles

On Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce that he and Instagram model Red Spice welcomed a baby boy.

He shared some photos and videos with him and his junior and said, “S/o to the mother of my child Red Spice for delivering such a beautiful baby boy last night! Last two days been super long and exhausting but I was there for every contraction! She pushed him out with two big pushes! 8 pounds 7 ounces!”

He continued, “Men truly don’t know how strong women are for carrying a child for 9 months then giving birth! All I can say is WOW. Everyone help me welcome “Diamond Blue Smith Jr.” into the world! love him! The greatest gift a woman can give a man is a child! For Real!”

As we previously reported, earlier this month the Department of Justice put out a press release that racked up some federal charges for his alleged involvement in a COVID relief fund scam!

The charges he was hit with included wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud due to his alleged involvement in a scam to file more than $24 million in fraudulent COVID relief applications.

After his first court appearance, he stepped into The Shade Room to reveal that he was facing life in prison but he pleaded his innocence. He said, “Everything ain’t always what it seems.

Congrats to Baby Blue & Red Spice on their baby boy!

