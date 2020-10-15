Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma remember late APJ Abdul Kalam



In today,rsquo;s time social media has become the place to voice one,rsquo;s opinion and beliefs about everything. Well, sometimes it does have a down side to it, but it also has a lot of positives. Actors and actresses stay connected will millions of their fans across the world with just a click and that makes the platform rather powerful. Celebrities today make it a point to wish each other or their fans on festivals and birthday on social media itself and it has specially increased during the pandemic as people couldn,rsquo;t move out. Today, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share special posts for former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam as it is his birth anniversary today. Both the celebs took some time off to recall the leader,rsquo;s contribution to the country and remembered him with reverence in their heart. Check out their posts below,hellip;