Award-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away

Bhanu Athaiya, who received an Oscar for her work as a costume designer in the 1982 film Gandhi, passed away earlier today. She was 91-years-old. The ace costume designer took her last breath in Mumbai. The last rites took place in Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai today.

Athaiya’s daughter Radhika Gupta told a news agency, “She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed.” RIP Bhanu Athaiya! Our condolences are with the family of the deceased.