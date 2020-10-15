Australian Open, Australian PGA and Women’s Australian Open cancelled

The three biggest golf tournaments on the Australian calendar have all been cancelled, with the Australian Open, Australian PGA and Women’s Australian Open all falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the ALPG have confirmed the three flagship events, scheduled for February, won’t go ahead this summer.

“It’s unprecedented and a real blow for Australian golf and its fans,” PGA of Australia boss Gavin Kirkman said.

“We have collectively spent months in exhaustive consultation with all relevant authorities and our sanctioning partners to try to find a way to stage all three events safely and at that world-class level to which we’ve all become accustomed.

“But even with multiple contingency plans, it has reached a point where decisions have to be made and this, regrettably, is the one we’ve had to take.”

A number of measures were considered, including putting players in quarantine and hubs, but those options were considered unviable.

It’s hoped the events will return to the schedule in the summer of 2021-22.

The Australian Open was first played in 1904 and is one of the world’s oldest national opens.

The last time the tournament wasn’t held was 1945, the final year of the second world war.

But the difficulty of getting international players, and ensuring the safety of competitors and spectators, has forced the cancellations.

“On the advice of relevant domestic government authorities and, with consideration for the global nature of our fields and partners, the call was made with the health and wellbeing of the golfing community as the priority,” Golf Australia boss James Sutherland said.

“The events rely on significant support from players and tours around the world, so given current quarantine restrictions, we believe the field strength of all three events would be severely compromised.

“This, in turn, is unsatisfactory for spectators, broadcasters and our events’ commercial partners.”