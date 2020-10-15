Australia breaking news today, live coronavirus updates and latest headlines October 16, 2020:

The head of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office said the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them “absolutely necessary” to stop the pandemic.

New infections have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities in many places to start reimposing restrictions relaxed over the summer. The Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Britain are among countries causing particular concern.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Dr Hans Kluge called for countries and their citizens to be “uncompromising” in their attempts to control the virus and said most of the COVID-19 spread is happening in homes, indoor spaces and in communities not complying with protection measures.

Dr Kluge said coronavirus is now the 5th-leading cause of death in Europe and noted the region recently surpassed the threshold of reporting 8000 deaths per day. (Source: AP)

Katie Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, urged countries to act quickly.