Anushka Sharma welcomes Bhumi Pednekar to the vegetarian club

Yesterday, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media and announced that she was turning vegetarian. The actress revealed that it was something that she’d wanted to implement for a long time and finally did so at the start of the lockdown. Six months down the line and Bhumi has stuck to her resolution.

The actress said that another major reason behind her decision was her love for the environment. She said that eating meat just didn’t feel right anymore. Her wish to be more compassionate and humble towards other species of the planet was a big motivating factor. Apart from Bhumi, there are several other actresses who have gone green, when it comes to their diet. Anushka Sharma too is part of the list. Like Bhumi, Anushka too is an animal lover and has spoken about the various advantages of turning vegetarian before. Yesterday, Anushka welcomed Bhumi ‘To the vegetarian club’ by sharing her post on her social media page. Take a look.

Bhumi was quick to respond to Anushka and wrote, “Best one I’ve been a part of yet @AnushkaSharma.” Here’s the post.