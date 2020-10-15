Anti-Vaxxer Isabel Lucas Refuses to Take Mandatory Covid-19 Testing While Filming New Movie

WENN

The actress who’s also against vaccination reveals she ‘opted out’ of Covid-19 testing on the set of her new movie, insisting that she has a very ‘solid’ immune system.

Australian actress Isabel Lucas refused mandatory Covid-19 testing on the set of her new movie “Bosch & Rockit“.

The 35-year-old anti-vaccination activist made the admission on the alternative health podcast, Alfa Vedic, revealing that she “opted out” of the procedures, which were mandatory for the rest of the cast on set in Byron Bay, Australia.

“I gave my duty of care of what I could offer to respect everyone’s health and maintain my own health, and I shared that, and I opted out of doing the Covid test,” she said, reported the Brisbane Times.

“Everyone was really respectful and really honouring of, like, how to maintain health while this very tricky time is underway. But I needed to do that. I felt like it was quite an understanding, relaxed group of people”

She added, “My immune system has just become so solid from my way of life, how I live and eat and think. So it was a really beautiful experience all up, even though people were wearing masks most of the time and adhering to those rules.”

In a statement, producers Tyler Atkins and Cathy Flannery told the Brisbane Times that they were not aware that Isabel hadn’t been tested until the publication contacted them for comment.

“Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the Covid-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been Covid-tested prior to principal photography,” said a statement from the film’s production company, Black Pearl Productions.

“Isabel’s recent statement that she was not tested is inconsistent with the producers’ understanding that she had complied with the Covid-Safe guidelines adopted by the production.”