‘Americanah’ Series With Lupita Nyong’o Not Moving Forward at HBO Max

HBO Max’s adaptation of the novel Americanah has fully hit the brakes, now that COVID-related delays have led to a scheduling conflict for series lead Lupita Nyong’o.

Ordered to series in September 2019 and originally set to begin filming earlier this year — with Nyongo’s Black Panther castmate/Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira penning the pilot and showrunning the 10-episode adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s bestseller — Americanah follows a Nigerian woman named Ifemelu (Nyong’o) and “her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery” as she travels to America, per the official synopsis.

The cast also included Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds) and Tireni Oyenusi, while Nyong’o would have also served as an executive producer alongside Gurira.

Our sister site Variety first reported on the series being scrapped.

Americanah would have marked a rare TV role for Nyong’o, who in 2014 won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave.

Gurira, meanwhile, has since wrapped a lengthy run as Michonne on AMC’s The Walking Dead.