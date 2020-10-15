Allow These Pics To Get You Excited for Bridgerton

If you’re in the mood for fancy dresses, longing looks, battles of wit and some sexy romps through 19th-century London, have we got a Christmas present for you.

On Dec. 25, Netflix will debut Bridgerton, the newest drama from Shonda Rhimes, and it promises to be a delicious, colorful trip to a fantasy past.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”