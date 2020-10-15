Alice Cooper Calls on Fans to Join Him for Interactive Halloween Event

Instagram

In an effort to raise funds for his Solid Rock youth charity and the Rock the Socks Foundation, the veteran rocker will take part in a live question and answer session for the spooky edition of Front Row Live.

–

Veteran rocker Alice Cooper is calling on fans to gather round on Halloween (October 31) and join him for an interactive online event.

The star will take part in a live question and answer session for the spooky edition of Front Row Live, presented by officials at California’s 95.5 KLOSFM and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

The special session will raise funds for Cooper’s Solid Rock youth charity, as well as the Rock the Socks Foundation, which provides support to families of kids suffering from rare genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa, reports Variety.

<br />

Front Row Live will also feature live experiences with The Who‘s Roger Daltrey on 14 November, Joe Elliott from Def Leppard on 28 November, and Styx on 12 December, with each appearance benefitting the artists’ chosen charities.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.rockcamp.com/.

Meanwhile, fans looking for other ways to celebrate Halloween with Cooper can tune into a kid-friendly scary story session with the “Feed My Frankenstein” singer.

He has teamed up with AirBnB bosses to host “Spooky Story Time with Alice Cooper” at 4pm PT on 21 October, in the lead-up to the holiday.

<br />

“Love a good scare? Me too,” Cooper shared in a statement. “With Halloween all but cancelled, we’ll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know – the Internet.”

“Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We’ll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants – all of my favourite things, really. And we’ll do it in full costume. It’ll be a scary good time.”

Tickets are priced at $100 (£80), with all proceeds donated to the North Star Reach children’s charity.

To book your spot, go to: here.