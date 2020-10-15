Alarming growth of difficult-to-detect ‘Lemon Duck’ crypto mining botnet By Cointelegraph

Alarming growth of difficult-to-detect ‘Lemon Duck’ crypto mining botnet
Since the end of August, cybersecurity researchers have identified increased activity on a crypto mining botnet called “Lemon Duck”.
The botnet has been around since December 2018, however a big jump in activity over the past six weeks suggests that the malware has infiltrated many more machines in order to harness their resources to mine the cryptocurrency Monero.
