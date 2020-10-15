Alabama coach Nate Oats battled coronavirus in July

Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coach Nate Oats told reporters during his Thursday season-opening virtual news conference that he battled the coronavirus in the summer.

“Luckily for me, I got COVID back in July, so I don’t have to worry about it really, too much, anymore,” Oats explained, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “Technically, I don’t have to wear a mask, but I try to wear a mask whenever I’m around people just to set the standard that that’s what we’re going to do to try to abide by everything.”

Oats’ comments came roughly 24 hours after Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced they recently tested positive for the virus. Saban won’t be allowed to coach 3-0 Alabama versus 3-0 Georgia on Saturday unless it’s confirmed he produced a “false positive” result.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” Oats said about Saban’s positive test. “I mean, shoot, it’s maybe the biggest football game in the SEC this year and the best coach in the SEC is maybe not gonna be able to coach the game. That’s unfortunate for everyone involved, in my opinion.”

There is currently no official confirmation that somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19 is permanently immune. World Wrestling Entertainment personality Kayla Braxton is an example of a public figure who has said she contracted the coronavirus twice since the pandemic hit the United States.