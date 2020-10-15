After deepfakes, a new frontier of AI trickery: Fake faces

Article content continued

“The most recent GAN models (such as Nvidia’s popular StyleGAN2) can now be used to create highly realistic synthetic images of human faces, down to the minuscule details — in particular, skins and hair,” said Siwei Lyu, a professor in computer science at the University at Albany, State University of New York.

ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, a website that creates a StyleGAN2 face each time it is refreshed, demonstrates how convincing such images can be. The technique is also not limited to human faces, however, with dozens of variants ranging from cars to cats.

While concerns over AI-powered misinformation had focused largely on political deepfakes, a substantial case was yet to materialize, said Henry Ajder, a researcher who specializes in deepfakes and synthetic media. “There hasn’t been the kind of (Donald) Trump waving the nuclear red button around.”

However instances of GAN-generated fake faces used for deception have been appearing since last June, when the Associated Press identified an account on LinkedIn masquerading as a think-tank employee.

Larger-scale use of the technique was first identified in December, when Graphika and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab released a report on a network of over 900 pages, groups and accounts linked to the rightwing news outlet Epoch Media Group. “They used these fake faces to bolster their Facebook presence and deliver their messages to a wider audience,” said Max Rizzuto, research associate at the DFR Lab.