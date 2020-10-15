Adam Neumann makes his next real estate play

Adam Neumann, the WeWork co-founder who stepped down after a botched attempt at an IPO last year, is not done with venture capital yet.

His family office, 166 2nd LLC, led a $42 million round in Alfred, a startup that offers a residential building management platform (where residents can submit apartment maintenance requests or pay rent each month) as well as more advanced concierge services (where they can book a cleaner or dog walker). Existing investors Spark Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Greystar Real Estate Partners participated in the round.

While Alfred is no WeWork, the thinking behind Neumann’s investment echoes ambitions from his time leading the coworking space, with dreams of expanding beyond offices and into residential spaces.

Among other projects, WeWork under Neumann launched WeLive, a kind of long-term hotel or hostel-living setup aimed at young professionals with housekeeping, yoga classes, and the draw of communal living. And if Neumann continues to invest in line with his WeWork bets, there could be quite the diverse roster: Under the founder, WeWork also launched WeGrow, an education offshoot aimed at teaching young children—and a separate smart cities project that kicked off in early March, just before the company’s IPO filing upended plans.

A VC UNICORN: On Thursday, GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, promoted its first Black female partner. At 26, Terri Burns will be the firm’s youngest ever partner.

Burns is a rarity in an industry long dominated by white males. Just one Black woman was named a partner at any VC firm in 2019. And Black people made up just 0.67% of all entrants to the industry between 2010 and 2015.

Burns, who spent three years at GV as a principal and cut her teeth as an associate product manager at Twitter before that, has already made out checks through GV—one soon to be announced, and another in HAGS, an app created by Gen-Z founders that started out as a digital yearbook and is looking to transform into broader social site for high schoolers.

Lucinda Shen

