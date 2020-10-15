Aaron Tveit’s The Only Person Up For Best Actor Tony

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 5 minutes ago. Posted 5 minutes ago

But he’s not the winner just yet…

Maybe this is just because I’m a massive musical theater nerd, but I have been in love with Aaron Tveit for the last decade.


Jemal Countess / Getty Images for The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

You might recognize him from Gossip Girl, Graceland, or Les Misérables…


The CW, Universal Pictures

Any other Grantaine x Enjolras shippers out there reading this??


But he’s probably best known for his Broadway roles, in particular Gabe from Next to Normal and Frank from Catch Me If You Can.


Jemal Countess / Getty Images for The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Janette Pellegrini / Getty Images

♩ ♪ ♫ ♬I’M ALIVEE!!♩ ♪ ♫ ♬


More recently, Tveit has starred as Christian in the Broadway musical adaptation of the 2001 film Moulin Rouge!


JP Yim / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Moulin Rouge! is my favorite film of all time, so naturally I saw the musical on opening night. And you guys — IT WAS AMAZING.

Both Tveit and costar Karen Olivio have been praised for their strong performances in this show-stopping musical — and both were expected to be nominated for Tony Awards.


Paul Marotta / Getty Images for Emerson Colonial Theatre

Well, today, Tony Award nominees were announced. Both Tveit and Olivo are nominated, as well as the musical itself, but…there’s something a little odd about Tveit’s nomination. HE’S THE ONLY ONE NOMINATED IN HIS CATEGORY.

Best Perf. by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
• @AaronTveit, @moulinrougebway
#TonyAwards #Nominations
https://t.co/di2xN8G6Ka

Now, it’s important to keep in mind that the Broadway season was cut short due to the coronavirus epidemic — performances of Moulin Rouge! shut down in March. In fact, only four musicals were eligible for this years’ awards. Still — it’s noteworthy that only Aaron was nominated.

This left many fans wondering if Tveit has now won his first Tony by default.

Though as the above screenshot points out, 60% of voters still need to vote for Tveit for him to win.

Though some were still confused.

Them saying Aaron Tveit can still loose. Like? Bitch, to who? Is Casper the ghost just going to SWOOP in and steal his award?

Them saying Aaron Tveit can still loose. Like? Bitch, to who? Is Casper the ghost just going to SWOOP in and steal his award?

Of course, Broadway Twitter made plenty of jokes.

I mean, he is really the only actor in our minds.

While some made A+ usage of memes.

Many joked about him being a bit lonely.

I mean, this is pretty unprecedented.

Others joked what his reaction to winning might be.

But overall, stan Twitter was really excited.

tried changing my password from “aaron tveit” to ”tony winner” but it said my new password couldn’t be the same as my old password

tried changing my password from “aaron tveit” to ”tony winner” but it said my new password couldn’t be the same as my old password

Though it should be noted that a lot of people are upset Chris McCarrell, who starred as Percy Jackson in the Broadway adaptation of The Lightning Thief, wasn’t nominated.

“chris mccarrell should have been nominated for best leading actor” and “aaron tveit deserves this after being robbed by the atw for cmiyc and n2n” are 2 statements that can and should coexist ❤️

“chris mccarrell should have been nominated for best leading actor” and “aaron tveit deserves this after being robbed by the atw for cmiyc and n2n” are 2 statements that can and should coexist ❤️

A lot of people also think Tveit should have already won a Tony for his work in Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can.

But people are generally still happy for Aaron — and despite the fact that it looks like he’ll win by default, everyone wants him to know how much he deserves this. We love you, Aaron! Congrats!! And…good luck, I guess?

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR