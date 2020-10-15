Home Entertainment 90210 Shenae Grimes And Matt Lanter Reunion

One of my biggest ships as TV-obsessed teenager was Liam and Annie from 90210.


The CW

Look at them! Look how cute!!

So, you can imagine my utter JOY when Shenae Grimes-Beech blessed my Instagram timeline with a little reunion between her and Matt Lanter on Wednesday.

“I was tempted to write a heartfelt caption about how nice it is to have a little sense of comfort in our new hometown knowing @mattlanter and @angelalanter are nearby,” Shenae wrote. “But I don’t want to say a bunch of mushy things about Matt that I know would make him blush internally while shrugging with a charming crooked smile and saying ‘awww’ externally.”

“So instead I’ll just say, Lannie forever,” Shenae wrote.


Warner Bros.

She also talked about her friendship with Matt’s wife Angela and how she can’t wait for their kids to play together. UGH, I CAN’T TAKE THE CUTENESS.

Matt also posted a super cute pic of them and captioned it, “We did a thing. Stay tuned.”

My Lannie heart is so happy!!!!

