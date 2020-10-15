90210 Shenae Grimes And Matt Lanter Reunion

One of my biggest ships as TV-obsessed teenager was Liam and Annie from 90210.
So, you can imagine my utter JOY when Shenae Grimes-Beech blessed my Instagram timeline with a little reunion between her and Matt Lanter on Wednesday.
“I was tempted to write a heartfelt caption about how nice it is to have a little sense of comfort in our new hometown knowing @mattlanter and @angelalanter are nearby,” Shenae wrote. “But I don’t want to say a bunch of mushy things about Matt that I know would make him blush internally while shrugging with a charming crooked smile and saying ‘awww’ externally.”
“So instead I’ll just say, Lannie forever,” Shenae wrote.
Matt also posted a super cute pic of them and captioned it, “We did a thing. Stay tuned.”
My Lannie heart is so happy!!!!
