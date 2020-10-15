50 Cents Teams Up With Eli Roth for Three-Movie Deal

WENN/Avalon

When making public about his future collaboration with the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper, the ‘Hostel’ director promises to ‘bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films.’

50 Cent has partnered with actor and filmmaker Eli Roth for a new three-movie deal with bosses at entertainment studio 3BlackDot.

Little is known about the details, but Roth has made a name for himself by directing horror movies like “Cabin Fever” and “Hostel“.

“I am so excited about collaborating with 50 Cent, James Frey and the whole team at G-Unit, 3BlackDot, and the incredible producorial team at Arts District of Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman,” said Roth, whose credits “Cabin Fever”, “Hostel” and “Hemlock Grove”. “Both 50 and James have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make.

50’s production partner, James Frey, adds: “50 and Eli are both great friends of mine, great collaborators, and both real visionaries. I can’t wait for all the fun we’re going to have together.”

The collaboration will see the three entities collaborating on each film while utilizing 3Blackdot’s in-house resources in gaming, publishing, and merchandise to build out entertainment properties. “The newly formed film partnership is predicated on producing diverse and innovative world-building genre films that feel like ground-breaking events with global reach for horror enthusiasts,” read an announcement.”

50 and Anil Kurian for G-Unit Film & Television, Roth, Birnbaum and Besman for Arts District, and Frey, Reginald Cash, Mitchell Smith, and Zennen Clifton for 3Blackdot will produce while Mat Laibowitz, 3BD’s Head of Content Innovation, spearhead the ancillary.