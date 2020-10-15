49ers’ Kyle Shanahan rules out signing Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell has been freed from the despondent wasteland that is the New York Jets organization, but he’s yet to find a new home to try and get his career on track. The running back has been linked to nearly every team in the league, but there’s at least one you can rule out: the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he felt comfortable with the depth he had and did not feel the need to add another running back into the mix.

“I’m good with all our guys,” Shanahan explained. “So, even if Raheem wasn’t back [from a knee injury], I don’t think that would change much. I think we’ve got pretty good depth, and I know we’re going to get Tevin [Coleman] back soon, too, hopefully. Raheem played, I thought Raheem played great. I thought he was probably the best football player on the field on Sunday and wish we could have got the ball to him more, but you could tell he was ready to go.”

This makes complete sense for San Francisco, as the one area they are definitely not lacking in talent is the running back position. Raheem Mostert is back from injury and looking like an absolute stud, while Jerick McKinnon showed he is more than capable of taking on the bulk of carries when Mostert is out. And with Coleman expected to return sooner rather than later, the team has among the most talented collection of running backs in the entire league.