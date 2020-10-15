25 Prime Day deals that are still available today

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over and bound to the history books. The sale offered over a million deals this year and we did our best to bring the best of those deals directly to you.

However, even though the sale is officially done, there are still plenty of great deals available at Amazon (and other retailers) including some of the best promotions from the last two days. We’re rounding up the best Prime Day deals that are still available below so you can continue shopping the sale. Keep in mind that the deals could expire at any minute, so don’t wait on ordering anything you want before the discounts are gone for good.

Best Prime Day deals still available

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. The sale at Amazon is continuing to get you $50 off and offering these headphones at their best Amazon price to date. $199 at Amazon Though the standout headphone deal for Prime Day was on the newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, the XM3s also got a discount, falling to $270. That discount is still available, though who knows for how much longer? $269.99 at Amazon Grab Amazon’s all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow. $69.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today’s deal saves you $30 off its regular cost. $119.99 at Amazon The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price. $530.55 at Amazon The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it’s easy on the wallet. You’ll get full access to Roku’s content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today’s deal saves you $9 off its regular price. $21 at Amazon Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won’t even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it’s compatible with most TVs and $13 off today. $37 at Amazon Amazon’s popular Echo Dot smart speaker isn’t still available at $19 like it was for Prime Day, but at $29.99 it’s still a decent saving and a good price if you’re in the market for another. $29.99 at Amazon This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It’s a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today’s deal saves you $11 off the regular cost. $79 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. $299 at Amazon Embark lets you discover your dog’s true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. The upgraded version, also on sale, can screen for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results. $99 at Amazon The latest model of Apple’s MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It’s currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price. $849.99 at Amazon Pick up Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $320 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple’s Touch Bar and Touch ID. $2,079 at Amazon The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports. $1,499.99 at Amazon Apple’s 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge. $349.99 at Amazon The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It’s currently $100 off for a limited time. $99.99 at Amazon The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it’s already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last. from $799 at Amazon The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It’s also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in. $899.99 at Amazon This limited-time promotion scores you Apple’s newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile’s great service for one low monthly cost. That’s right, it’s the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile’s 3GB data plan for $30 a month. $30 per month at Mint Mobile Protect yourself and access region-restricted content with a VPN subscription from as little as $3.25 a month with this discounted annual plan. Not only are you saving over 73% but you’ll also nab 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost. Up to 73% off at IPVanish Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap’s integrated UV light. There are sizes to fit all manner of phones, tablets, and accessories, and they all have 20% off for Prime Day. 20% at Amazon While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30. $95.99 at Amazon Count down the days ’til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It’s currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price. $29.97 at Amazon You’ll get 1080p protection front and back with great field of view up to 170 degrees. The G-sensor automatically detects incidents and starts recording while also protecting the recordings from being overwritten accidentally. Comes with a dual-port car charger you can use to power the camera and your mobile device at the same time. Clip the on-page coupon for a huge $60 off. $89.99 at Amazon Has a wave detection sensor that can detect motion and start recording. Stays charged and avoids battery draining. Includes enhanced night vision and loop recording. Resists extreme temperatures up to 158-degrees Fahrenheit. Clip the on-page coupon for $30 off. $119.99 at Amazon

Roll on Black Friday

Prime Day may be over but there’s still plenty to look forward to. Not only are there still plenty of Prime Day deals lingering but also Black Friday is just next month and we’ll start seeing a bunch of early Black Friday deals in the days and weeks ahead.

Since the holiday shopping season just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it’s really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything from Prime Day to Black Friday (and the rest of the year, too). From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

