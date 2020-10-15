20 Intense Secrets About Fight Club

1. Chuck Palahniuk sold his pitch for a book, about a mid-level pencil pusher who gets sucked into a top-secret brawling ring led by the charismatic, enigmatic Tyler Durden, to publisher W.W. Norton for $6,000. It initially sold only about 5,000 copies. The story got into the right hands, however, and the late Laura Ziskin, head of Fox 2000 at the time, optioned it for $10,000.

2. Word on the street, put there by Palahniuk himself, was that the derogatory use of the word “snowflake”—these days a term for a delicate, easily offended person—originated with Fight Club, when Tyler leaves a note reading, “You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You are the same decaying organic matter as everyone, and we are all part of the same compost pile.”

Esquire pointed out in 2017, as the alt-right latched on, that the word had been in circulation as meaning more than a piece of snow since at least the 1860s, when it was a political designation.