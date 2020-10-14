Your Thursday Briefing

The coronavirus sweeps across Central Europe

Early lockdowns allowed much of Central Europe to avoid the widespread coronavirus infections that caused so much devastation in the first wave of the pandemic. But now, from the Polish port city of Gdansk on the Baltic to the ancient fortress town of Kotor on the Adriatic in Montenegro, the virus is moving across the region, setting new daily records for infections as the death toll steadily ticks upward.

Hospital beds are filling up in Poland; doctors in Hungary warn of a lack of medical workers; the authorities in Romania are struggling to track new cases; and health care workers are falling ill in Bulgaria. The Czech Republic has the highest coronavirus transmission rates in Europe.

There is particular concern about the damage the virus could sow in the former Communist countries of Central Europe, some of which have weak health care systems, critical shortages of doctors and nurses, and inadequate testing programs.