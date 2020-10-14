Yen firm as global lockdown worries return, Aussie slips on easing hints By

© . Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note
By Tom Westbrook
SINGAPORE () – The dollar and yen drew support on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases and scant progress towards a U.S. stimulus deal unsettled investors, while the Australian dollar hit a one-week low after the central bank chief hinted at easing to come.
France has imposed curfews as autumn brings a steep rise in daily infections, prompting worries about a new wave of lockdowns around the world just as hopes for a shot in the arm from U.S. stimulus spending are fading.
The safe-haven yen
The Australian dollar
Lowe said Australia’s ten-year yield was among the highest in the developed world and the bank was studying what benefits could come from buying longer-dated debt. He said it was possible to move rates from a record low 0.25% to 0.1%.
“These are pretty explicit policy options that are plausibly going to be considered,” said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow.
“There was enough vibe in there for the market to lean towards (thinking) that they will do something,” he said. “Anyone who was thinking about a November cut would be feeling better about it now.”
Ten-year bond futures
Slightly better-than-expected Australian employment data on Thursday did little to shift easing expectations or lift the currency.
Elsewhere, U.S. stimulus plans appear bogged down.
“Getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday, adding that the he and Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are still “far apart” on their spending priorities.
That has supported the U.S. dollar in the short term by weighing on investors’ sentiment and boosting demand for safer assets. Against a basket of currencies the greenback was steady at 93.400 () and held at $1.1749 against the euro ().
The pound
“This was seen as a positive for sterling because there was some risk that (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson) might tell his EU counterparts that he was walking away,” said National Australia Bank (OTC:)’s head of FX, Ray Attrill.
Sterling last sat at $1.3018.
