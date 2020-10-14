Will these free agents receive qualifying offers?

We know that this year’s qualifying offer will be worth a hefty $18.9M, though that is one of the few points of certainty we have heading into the most unpredictable offseason in baseball history. The revenue losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted every corner of the sport, and since there’s so much up in air about how the 2021 season will operate, it is widely expected that many free agents in this year’s market will feel a crunch.

Will that squeeze extend to the very top of the market? We did see Mookie Betts and the Dodgers agree to a massive extension, so there’s evidence teams are still willing to break the bank for superstar-level talent. Betts was rather a unique case, of course, and negotiating an extension is different than negotiating a free agent deal. Even the old mantra of “there’s no such thing as a bad one-year deal” might not necessarily apply this winter, as while there are certainly some players teams would love to have back for $18.9M, a lot of clubs might hesitate at even making that kind of potential investment on anything less than a surefire star.

From a player’s perspective, a guaranteed $18.9M might be preferable to testing an uncertain open market. This has been the reasoning for many free agents who chose to accept qualifying offers in the past, and that was during more normal offseasons. It makes for a tough decision for many players, who have worked their whole careers to get a chance at free agency only to see their opportunity come in the wake of a pandemic.

MLBTR’s Anthony Franco recently published a refresher on how the qualifying offer system works, including the key details about draft pick compensation and how the QO is a one-time application. For the latter, this is why major free agents like Marcell Ozuna and Nelson Cruz aren’t included in this list, as both players have been tagged with the QO in past trips through the free agent market.

This post focuses on the position players who could be plausible candidates to receive qualifying offers…

Easy calls:

J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), George Springer (Astros), DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)