Wildest Soap Opera Storylines Ever: ‘GH’ Days of Our Lives’ ‘Passions’

Demonic possessions and aliens and corsets, oh my!

If there has been one constant over the past four decades of daytime soap operas it has been the genre’s propensity to go big — sometimes meaning bats–t! — with storylines, if only to generate some buzz/ratings.

Dark Shadows undoubtedly took the first big bite of crazy, by introducing no less than vampires to daytime TV. But it was really in the 1980s/90s that soaps pushed the envelope with sci-fi plot points, supernatural goings-on and, well, Amish buggies.

To think that the fad started in earnest with a very ugly piece of black rock aka General Hospital‘s infamous Ice Princess! But once that adventure saga, centered around the soap opera supercouple of Luke and Laura, clicked with viewers, everyone wanted a piece of the cheesy action — splurging for what were typically summertime location shoots during which characters tracked treasure or eluded sinister spies. (GH has the WSB? Well Days of Our Lives has the ISA!)

Since daytime’s doings have calmed down a bunch since that audacious heyday — and especially once NBC’s Passions faded to black — TVLine decided to dust off our VHS tapes and reflect back on when serials scrambled to one-up each other, pitting space aliens against premature funerals, unearthing underground cities, or bringing Reva back from the dead (again) in a(nother) stupefying way.

To be clear, these here are no well-told tales of (yawn) merely Evil Twins. No, these are the bigtime, bold plays — for better or for worse, but always memorable.

Revisit the 21 wild soap storylines we singled out