White Sox to interview Tony La Russa

When the Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Don Cooper on Monday, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters that he believed the ideal candidate to replace Renteria would “be someone who has experience with a championship organization in recent years.”

Recent, evidently, is in the eye of the beholder.

Multiple reports, including one from Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, have confirmed that the White Sox received permission from the Los Angeles Angels to interview 76-year-old Tony La Russa. La Russa, who serves as a senior advisor with the Angels, hasn’t managed since 2011 when he guided the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series title to win the third championship of his storied managerial career.

La Russa’s first title as a manager came in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics, and he won the Fall Classic with the Cardinals in 2006. He thrice earned American League Manager of the Year honors (1983, 1988, 1992) and was named National League Manager of the Year in 2002.

La Russa is third all-time in managerial wins with 2,728.

La Russa has held executive roles within MLB and multiple clubs since he initially retired as a manager. It’s unknown if he’d accept the White Sox position if offered.

Hahn’s comments had most observers assuming he’d pursue former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Both won championships with their clubs and are available because they lost their jobs earlier this year due to their involvement in the much-publicized Astros sign-stealing scandal.