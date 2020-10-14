WestJet drops most Atlantic Canada flights after demand ‘obliterated’ by travel restrictions

Article content continued

It’s impossible to say when there will be a return to service without support Ed Sims, CEO, WestJet

But that hasn’t been a boon to the airline industry, according to Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for WestJet. Rather, it has “obliterated” demand for travel to and from the region because each province has its own form of application and approval process, including fines for non-compliance or denial of travel without approved documentation.

“These patchworks of domestic travel restrictions and quarantine periods that are currently in place within our own borders are severely limiting Canada’s economic recovery and putting hundreds of thousands of jobs in our critical industry at risk,” Bell said.

Prior to the pandemic, WestJet had beefed up competition in Atlantic Canada by adding 28 routes either into or within the region in recent years. In addition, nonstop transatlantic flights to London, Paris, Glasgow and Dublin were introduced “to grow Halifax as the Atlantic gateway to Europe,” the company said Wednesday.

In addition to announcing the suspension and reduction of domestic flights in Atlantic Canada, WestJet said it would permanently lay off 100 corporate and operational support employees due to fading prospects for any near-term recovery as demand remains weak across its operations. The airline said an earlier reorganization triggered by the pandemic means the latest layoffs do not include staff from airports in Atlantic Canada.

In June, WestJet contracted out airport operations in all domestic airports except Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, and consolidated call centre activity in Alberta.