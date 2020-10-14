Wells Fargo,Co Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . Wells Fargo,amp;Co Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3
.com – Wells Fargo &Co (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Wells Fargo,amp;Co announced earnings per share of $0.42 on revenue of $18.86B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $17.96B.
Wells Fargo,amp;Co shares are down 54% from the beginning of the year, still down 54.81% from its 52 week high of $54.75 set on November 29, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 8.7% from the start of the year.
Wells Fargo,amp;Co shares lost 1.33% in pre-market trade following the report.
Wells Fargo,amp;Co follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Wells Fargo,amp;Co’s report follows an earnings beat by UnitedHealth on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.09 on revenue of $63.77B.
JPMorgan had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.
