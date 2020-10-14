Watch: MEPs debate impact of COVID-19 second wave in Europe

European governments need to get the balance right when it comes to measures to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 with national lockdowns to be used as an absolute last resort, MEPs told on Wednesday.

As coronavirus cases surge and Europe is hit by a second wave of the deadly disease, is holding a debate with a range of MEPs and health professionals. We went live at the European Parliament, at 15:15 CEST with a panel composed of:

Romanian MEP Cristian-Silviu Bușoi

Portuguese MEP Sara Cerdas

Croatian MEP Tomislav Sokol

Michele Calabrò from the European Patients’ Forum (EPF)

Among our questions to the panel:

Are we making the same mistakes as we did during the first wave? Are we getting the balance right between protecting lives and livelihoods? When will there be a vaccine and will all Europeans want one? Should Europe now consider a full health union?

