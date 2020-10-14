Watch En Vogue’s Billboard Music Awards 2020 Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED STORIES

Nearly 30 years after “Free Your Mind” first topped the charts, En Vogue made a special appearance at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards to remind us all of the anti-prejudice bop’s timeless relevance.

“Hold On” earned En Vogue its first and only Billboard Music Award in 1990 for Top R&B Single. That single was also nominated for Top Dance Sales 12″ Single. The group’s other nominations include Top Hot 100 Singles Artist Duo/Group and Top Soundtrack Single (“Don’t Let Go [Love]),” both from 1997.

Watch footage of “Free Your Mind” below:

En Vogue still look and sound amazing. #BBMAs #FreeYourMind pic.twitter.com/iC2ZD26d9e — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) October 15, 2020

Wednesday’s semi-virtual ceremony, based at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, welcomed Kelly Clarkson back as host for the third year in a row; the new queen of daytime also opened the show with a performance of “Higher Love.” Other highly anticipated 2020 Billboard Music Awards performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy, BTS, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kane Brown, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Saint Jhn, Sia, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

Official video of En Vogue will be added when it becomes available. In the meantime, grade the ladies’ performance below, then drop a comment with your full review of this BBMAs moment.