Vaani Kapoor flaunts her love for food with her latest post

After wrapping up Bell Bottom, Vaani Kapoor is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled project in Chandigarh. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we don’t know much about the project rumours suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana will be a playing an athlete in the film and also has bulked up for the role.

Vaani took to Instagram yesterday and shared a candid picture of herself giving a glimpse of her hectic shoot life. In the picture, we see Vaani's bed filled with clothes and accessories from what seems to be a costume trial. However, Vaani made sure to not compromise on her food for work as she's seen bingeing on some pancakes. Vaani captioned the picture as, "Work with a side of pancakes." Take a look at the picture below.











Apart from Bell Bottom and Abhishek Kapoor’s project, Vaani will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.