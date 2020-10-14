UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – UnitedHealth (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

UnitedHealth announced earnings per share of $3.51 on revenue of $65.12B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $3.09 on revenue of $63.77B.

UnitedHealth shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.68% from its 52 week high of $333.70 set on October 13. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 0.5% from the start of the year.

UnitedHealth follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

UnitedHealth’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.92 on revenue of $29.94B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.23 on revenue of $28.22B.

BlackRock had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $9.22 on revenue of $4.37B, compared to forecast for EPS of $7.73 on revenue of $3.92B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar