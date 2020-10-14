Ultra-rare Honus Wagner card expected to fetch over $1M

An ultra-rare, 110-year-old Honus Wagner card has hit the auction block, and it’s expected to fetch over $1 million.

The 1909-11 T-206 Wagner is regarded by collectors as one of the most desirable cards in existence. Goldin Auctions, who is selling the card, previously sold a version of the T-206 for $3.12 million in 2016.

The Wagner card on the auction block now features a portrait of Wagner with a “Sweet Caporal” cigarette ad on the back. They only made around 50 cards, and this one is in pretty good condition.

As of Wednesday morning, the current bid on the card is $910,000. There still are 17 days left to bid, so expect the price to continue rising.

Wagner played ball from 1897-1917 with the Louisville Colonels and Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s an eight-time National League batting champion and Hall of Famer. He was a career .329 hitter and is widely considered one of the greatest baseball players ever.