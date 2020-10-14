U.S. ready to extend arms control pact based on understandings with Russia: Pompeo By

© . U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at State Department in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States would be open to extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty beyond its expiration in February based on understandings reached in recent talks with Russia.
“We would welcome the opportunity to complete an agreement based on the understandings that were achieved over the last couple of weeks about what the range of possibilities look like for an extension of New START,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.
