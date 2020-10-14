U.S. Department of Defense Approves First 10-Gigabit Passive Optical Network in Federal Marketplace Tellabs® Optical LAN (OLAN) latest 10-gigabit Passive Optical Network (PON) software and hardware achieves security, availability, and interoperability certification through the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellabs, the leading provider of PON solutions, announces another successful completion of DoD JITC testing for Tellabs OLAN System Release 31.3 (SR31.3), including the 10-gigabit XGS-PON Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Network Terminal 248 (ONT248) and Tellabs® FlexSym™ Optical Network Terminal 205 (ONT205).

This JITC security, availability, and interoperability certification test completion helps Tellabs continue to deliver a technology that is recognized in the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy Plan for FY19-23 that identifies PON as a technology offering great promise to U.S. DoD. Furthermore, this latest JITC testing confirms Tellabs as a PON innovation leader delivering many industry firsts for Federal Government Defense, Intelligence and Civilian networks, such as:

First s ymmetrical 10-gigabit XGS-PON

First b idirectional AES-128 encryption over PON

First 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G Ethernet multi-rate ports over PON

First 48-port 10-gigabit XGS-PON ONT for low cost Ethernet switch replacement

First co-exist G-PON and XGS-PON over same fibercable and infrastructure

The rack mountable one-rack unit (1RU) Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 offers the delivery of 48-ports of Power over Ethernet enabled Ethernet connectivity over an ITU-T G.9807 compliant symmetrical 10 Gbps downstream, and 10 Gbps upstream, XGS-PON transmission. It offers economical one-to-one closet-based legacy Ethernet switch replacement that reuses the last 100m CATx cables in the horizontal, pathways, walls and drops.

The Tellabs FlexSym ONT205 offers 5-ports of Ethernet and multiple deep fiber mounting options across buildings and campus. The Tellabs FlexSym ONT205 provides flexible and symmetrical extended Ethernet connectivity over a 10-gigabit PON infrastructure at multi-rate 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G Ethernet speeds. These multi-rate Ethernet ports optimize network performance with costs for connecting high-bandwidth endpoints like Wi-Fi and video surveillance.

“Withthe Tellabs FlexSym ONT248 and ONT205 passingJITC certification,the U.S. federal government and armed servicesnow havethe firstend-to-end solution for buildingcost-effective 10-gigabitpassive optical LAN that satisfies the vision of theDoD Digital Modernization Strategy Plan,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

The full JITC documents, for Tellabs OLAN SR31.3 hardware and software, can be accessed at the following link, along with additional information about Tellabs OLAN solutions for the federal government – https://www.tellabs.com/why-jitc-network-security-availability-and-interoperability-testing-matters-to-all/.

