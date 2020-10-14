U.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal By

© . FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company’s U.S. head office in California
WASHINGTON () – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a Justice Department appeal of a ruling blocking the government from banning new TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept. 27 that barred the U.S. Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc (O:) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (O:) app stores to remove the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app for download by new users. A U.S. appeals court in Washington said all briefs are due by Nov. 12 with oral arguments to follow.
