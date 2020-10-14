Twitter Suspends Azealia Banks Over Transphobic Tweets!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Azealia Banks has been suspended from Twitter after posting a series of tweets that could be considered transphobic.

“CANCEL ALL THESE DUMBASS LUXURY TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE ‘RIGHTS’ AND REDIRECT THE CASTRATION FUNDS TO THE LATINO FARMERS WORKING TO ACTUALLY FEED ANY OF US THROUGH THIS CRISIS,” she wrote.

“THEY DESERVE ACCESS TO THE TRUMP COVID TREATMENTS MORE THAN ANY OF YOU ASSHOLES *NEED* TO CHOP YOUR COCKS OFF AND GET BREAST IMPLANTS AND HORMONES. THIS IS BULLSH*T.”

