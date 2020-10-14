Twitter Suspends Azealia Banks Over Transphobic Tweets!!

Azealia Banks has been suspended from Twitter after posting a series of tweets that could be considered transphobic.

“CANCEL ALL THESE DUMBASS LUXURY TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE ‘RIGHTS’ AND REDIRECT THE CASTRATION FUNDS TO THE LATINO FARMERS WORKING TO ACTUALLY FEED ANY OF US THROUGH THIS CRISIS,” she wrote.

“THEY DESERVE ACCESS TO THE TRUMP COVID TREATMENTS MORE THAN ANY OF YOU ASSHOLES *NEED* TO CHOP YOUR COCKS OFF AND GET BREAST IMPLANTS AND HORMONES. THIS IS BULLSH*T.”

Banks considers herself part of the LGBT community, but many found her words to be offensive.

When a fan slammed her over her offensive words, she then tweeted:

“WHO F*CKING CARES. Your hoes wants free healthcare to pay for breast implants under the guise of body dysmorphia but a cis gender woman can’t make the argument that she’s uncomfortable with the size of her breasts/face and ALSO get free luxury plastic surgery procedures?”