Tory Lanez Ordered to Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tory Lanez attended court by phone on Tuesday to face charges over the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion — and was ordered by the judge to stay away from her.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His arraignment was postponed until Nov. 18 and he did not enter a plea, according to the Associated Press.

The singer’s bail was set and posted at $190,000. Lanez will also be required to surrender all of his guns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR