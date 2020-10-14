Top 10 Prime Day deals according to you

Every year, Amazon kicks off a bunch of Prime Day deals all at once. We do our best to wade through the bad deals and dig into the details in order to highlight only the best ones for you. However, it is ultimately down to you to decide what deals are worth buying. Now that we’ve got day one of Prime Day 2020 in the books, we can see what deals our readers really jived with and which ones were worth a pass according to you.

Below are the most popular Prime Day deals with our readers. Some will be no surprise at all, though there are a couple of products that really landed this year that we maybe didn’t anticipate would be quite as well-received. Check it out.

Top 10 Prime Day deals

Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days. It’s basically free money so it’s no surprise this deal is popular. Shop at Amazon Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it’s used in real-time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today’s deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost. $16.98 at Amazon Grab Amazon’s popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. If you don’t want AMU, the Dot alone is the same price. $18.99 at Amazon The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we’ve ever seen. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase. You can’t beat the best and the freebie is a nice bonus. $298 at Amazon Code: 4KFIRETV You’ll need to try using coupon code to get the full savings here. It only works on select accounts, but it’s worth the extra minute to check and see if it works. Given how many people bought Fire TV Sticks yesterday, we’d wager a lot of people are eligible. $4.99 at Amazon Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports. $99 at Amazon The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. hough this deal was live before Prime Day, the $50 discount sticking around prompted a lot of new buyers yesterday. The regular AirPods also did really well at $115. $199 at Amazon The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon’s smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today’s deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra! $49.99 at Amazon Score Bose’s best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is still available on select models, including black, white, and the limited-edition Triple Midnight version. $199 at Amazon A lot of readers took their opportunity to stock up on discounted microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more from SanDisk and Western Digital. Prices are still discounted by up to 35% until the end of Amazon Prime Day. Up to 35% off at Amazon

Of course, with thousands of popular deals, there were many other products outside of this list of the top 10 that our readers gravitated towards. These notable shouts are still live and worth checking out while Prime Day continues:

Prime Day continues!

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is already underway with a bunch of new deals kicking off this morning and many more going live as the day continues. Make sure you keep an eye on our Prime Day deals roundup if you want to be kept up to date on all of the best promotions without having to navigate Amazon’s site and the plethora of options there.