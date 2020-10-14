Titans won’t be punished by league for COVID-19 outbreak?

When reports began to surface about the Tennessee Titans’ mishandling of COVID-19 protocol following their outbreak, it was widely assumed that they would face a pretty severe punishment from the league. However, it turns out that the NFL may not be dropping the hammer on the Titans after all, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says that there is a growing belief around the league that Tennessee may “get a pass” despite their extremely divisive behavior this season.

“Currently, there’s a belief in certain circles that the league will simply not take action, time will pass, other issues will emerge, and the issue of Tennessee punishment will be forgotten,” Florio wrote.

This would be a shocking development that would likely anger a lot of players and teams, as the Titans’ carelessness has forced multiple teams to alter their schedules, including taking byes on weeks they did not expect and arguably put the entire season at risk with the outbreak.

It was widely believed that the NFL would either fine the team or take away draft picks, with some even suggesting the Titans should have to forfeit the games they have had to push back due to positive tests. Now, it is possible the NFL is just hoping this will go away without anyone noticing, which feels more ridiculous than Titans players thinking meeting up for a secret practice was a good and smart idea.

The Titans are currently scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7:00 pm EST.