This throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan and late Sridevi is unmissable

For those who are unaware, late Sridevi and Hrithik Roshan featured together in a film called Bhagwaan Dada years back. Hrithik was a kid at that time, while Sridevi had just begun her journey at the movies. Recently, a fan page of the late actress came across a throwback picture where one can see Hrithik posing with enthusiasm while Sridevi is feeding a little girl some cake.

The picture is totally unmissable and is a treat for any Bollywood buff. Hrithik’s expression is too adorable and a lot of fans have commented about it. Take a look at this awesome throwback picture…