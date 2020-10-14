These are truly the 5 worst Prime Day deals you can actually buy right now

There’s a reason why out of all the many deals we’ve seen on Fire TVs during Prime Day this year, this one model still remains in stock at its Prime Day price. It’s hard to justify buying a 720p HD TV these days when Amazon was offering larger, 4K smart TVs on sale for less than $100 more at the same time. If you do need a small TV for the guest room or your bedroom, this Insignia 24-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV will only set you back $80 right now.