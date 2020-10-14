These are truly the 5 worst Prime Day deals you can actually buy right now

5 worst Prime Day deals
Before Prime Day, we definitely would have recommended this deal. Amazon’s certified refurbished products are like new and come with a full warranty. Then we saw this deal on the latest model of the Ring Alarm with a free Echo Dot on sale for $119.99, just $20 more! That’s a true steal compared to this hunk of junk. Oh, how opinions can change so quickly.
$99.99 at Amazon
Sure, we love seeing discounts on eero mesh systems, especially this 3-pack that can cover up to 5,000 square feet with a solid internet connection. But then again, are you really ready to lock yourself in with this system when the upgraded eero 6 dual-band mesh router with a built-in smart home hub is only a few weeks away from being released? We might just wait for this improved model that’s compatible with Wi-Fi 6 instead.
$174 at Amazon
There’s a reason why out of all the many deals we’ve seen on Fire TVs during Prime Day this year, this one model still remains in stock at its Prime Day price. It’s hard to justify buying a 720p HD TV these days when Amazon was offering larger, 4K smart TVs on sale for less than $100 more at the same time. If you do need a small TV for the guest room or your bedroom, this Insignia 24-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV will only set you back $80 right now.
$119.99 at Amazon
Technically this is a pretty stellar discount on the 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker, though right now you can also grab it for this price with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free or with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more. There’s really no reason for grabbing only the speaker with these other offers available.
$18.99 at Amazon
On any normal day, finding the Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale for $199 would be a steal at $50 off their regular price — but this is Prime Day. We’ve seen the AirPods Pro reach this price a few times recently at stores like Amazon and Staples, yet this is the best deal customers are offered during Amazon’s big 2-day sale? The Apple AirPods with Charging Case received a slightly better discount, but it still feels like Amazon is holding back here. Black Friday, where you at?
$199 at Amazon
Unfortunately, this deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 is no longer available, but even if it was… meh. We’ve seen better deals on the Fire TV Stick 4K over the past few months and even select Prime members could score it for just $5 using a promo code during the first day of Prime Day. Where was that offer (or any great Fire TV Stick deal for that matter) for the rest of us?
$49.99 at Amazon
