The Latest MacBook Air is $150 off at Amazon Right Now

Amazon Prime Day brings with it a ton of great laptop deals. From gaming laptop sales to Chromebook discounts, there’s a Prime Day deal on just about every type of portable computer. But if you’re looking for Prime Day MacBook deals, there’s really only on discount worth mentioning — $150 off the latest MacBook Air.

As Apple’s signature notebook, the 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID. It also comes packing a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB of storage.

While the hardware on any piece of Apple tech is top-notch, what really makes the MacBook Air shine is its design. A sleek, thin exterior makes it lightweight and easy to store in a backpack or laptop bag. And with 3 different finish options to choose from, you can get it in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray.

Normally Priced at $1,000, a $100 discount drops the price down to just $900. On top of that, there is a special Prime Day promotion that will automatically take another $50 off the price of your purchase.

MacBook Air vs. MacBook

The Apple sale on Amazon is pretty slim, so if you’re hoping to find a better deal on a MacBook or MacBook Pro, you’re going to have a hard time finding anything. That being said, the MacBook Air is the most affordable option, so you want to make sure it’s the right laptop for you before you buy.

The main difference between the MacBook Air and MacBook is just processing power really. The Air is a more affordable version with a less powerful processor and a focus on keeping the hardware lean.

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro

You start to see a bigger gap in performance when you look at the differences between the MacBook Air and Pro. In short, the MacBook Pro is like the sports car of laptops. It’s overly powerful and most people who own them aren’t using them to their full potential.

In general, a MacBook Air should work just fine for everyday tasks. You would only need to spring for the more powerful model if you’re planning on using it for heft video and photo-editing.

Are there other Prime Day Apple Deals?

Like any big sale, there are more than enough Apple deals for everyone. So far we’ve found some of the best Prime Day iPad deals and iPhone discounts from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

You can also take a look at our updated list of the best AirPods deals to see if there are any good ones left.

