The last minute Prime deal parents need to buy tonight is on Amazon Kids+

There are only a few more hours until Prime Day is officially over, and Amazon’s two-day sale certainly didn’t disappoint this year. We saw tons of Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, home & kitchen, tech, and more, and while there are plenty of last minute deals available, there is one deal we just can’t stop thinking about. Luckily, there’s still time for you to grab it before Prime Day ends.

How often do you find a service that can truly keep your children entertained for hours, days, weeks… even months on end?! Sure, YouTube is free but it’s not necessarily safe or always appropriate. Amazon Kids+ can truly be a lifesaver. This subscription service is dedicated to providing your kids with age-appropriate material, from shows and movies to educational games, eBooks, and more, all for a low monthly price starting at just $2.99. Of course, thanks to Prime Day, there’s an even better deal to consider that could score your family an entire year of Kids+ for just $19.99.

As with all Prime Day deals, you’ll need a Prime membership if you’re hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.