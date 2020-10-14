The Haunting of Bly Manor: Every hidden ghost sighting you might have missed on the Netflix show

The Haunting of Hill House gained a huge fan base thanks to its deft storytelling and fully fleshed-out characters. But its creator Mike Flanagan also made a name for himself by expertly hiding his spectres in the background of shots. The beginning of every episode instigated a thrilling game of “coat rack or ghoul”.

In the follow-up to his 2018 Netflix hit, Flanagan is up to his usual tricks – only he’s gotten better at it. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, blurry figures and ominous shapes pop up across the series’ nine episodes.

While the series is an adaptation of Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw only in the loosest sense, Flanagan’s penchant for hiding spectres does well to reproduce the novella’s spooky atmosphere in which ghosts are everywhere. Here are all the ghost sightings you might have missed, with a credit to Vulture and Screen Rant for filling in some blanks.

Episode One: “The Great Good Place”

The first ghost of the series is the plague doctor, whose origins are revealed toward the end of the show. Eagle-eyed viewers can spot his first sighting in episode one; when Flora gives Dani a tour of the manor, you can see the plague doctor hiding behind the stairs, although he looks more like a coat rack at this point.

The plague doctor makes a second blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Dani’s mirror while she’s focused on speaking with Miles.

At the first house dinner at Bly Manor, an unexpected figure can just about be made out in the darkness behind where Miles is sat.

Of course, come nighttime is when Flanagan really has his fun. Once Dani puts Miles to bed and heads for Flora’s room, you can see the plague doctor hovering in the hallway.

Only a second after he’s seen in the background, audiences finally get a better look at the plague doctor and his beak-like mask when he is spotted again as Dani crosses through the connecting bathroom to get say goodnight to Flora.

While Dani is busy looking at Flora’s creepy Lady in the Lake doll, a blurry figure can be seen in the mirror behind her. Chances are it’s the plague doctor again.

While Dani is busy tucking Flora in for the night, the plague doctor (and his recognisable mask) is seen swaying back and forth slightly in the background.

In the final shot of the plague doctor’s sequence, he is more easily identified in the moonlight standing behind Dani.

T’Nia Miller as Mrs Hannah Grose (Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Dani has trouble sleeping and goes to the kitchen to make tea. When she hears a creaking sound and goes to investigate, the shot of Dani entering the hall is partially blocked by a shadow of the plague doctor’s beak-like nose.

Midnight companion: Part two

In the very next shot, you can see the plague doctor plain as day over Dani’s right shoulder.

While Dani is chastising Miles for trying to scare her and Flora with a spider, the doctor can be seen several times just over her left shoulder.

When Dani gets her first sighting of Peter Quint on the balcony, we’re too focused on Quint to notice the hidden ghost standing in a doorway by the car. Again, it’s the plague doctor.

This is the plague doctor’s most explicit appearance in the first episode. If you missed him the first 10 times, it’s impossible to miss him now; he’s standing by the fireplace left of frame as Dani enters the kitchen.

While Dani and Flora are busy chatting, there is definitely a shape hovering in the hall behind her left shoulder. It’s too blurry to make out who it is exactly, but the plague doctor is a safe bet.

When Dani accidentally kicks Flora’s Lady in the Lake doll, there’s some definite movement seen in the mirror.

The doctor has shaken off his shyness now, and can quite clearly be seen over Miles’s shoulder when he comes into Flora’s room to ask Dani to retrieve a fan from the cupboard.

After being locked in the cupboard by Flora and Miles, Dani ventures into the hall to gather herself. Of course, the plague doctor is hovering about. He’s at the end of the hall.

While Dani is busy tracking the muddy footprints outside, the plague doctor can just about be glimpsed in the fog to the left of the frame.

Flora’s spooky doll house in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ (Netflix)

Episode Two: “The Pupil”

When Dani goes to the basement in order to retrieve Flora’s doll which Miles has thrown down a laundry chute, our eye is drawn to the collection of creepy dolls that reside there. So creepy in fact, that we don’t notice there’s a shadow that looks suspiciously familiar lurking in the background.

After Dani leaves the basement, the camera lingers on the spooky doll collection just long enough to see one of them in the centre move slightly. The origins of this sweet child ghost come to light later in the series.

When Dani crosses the foyer to search for Miles downstairs, the child with the doll’s mask can just about be seen standing at the end of the hall. It’s an easy one to miss though.

After the episode flashes back to Miles’s time at boarding school, the camera returns to Hannah and Owen sitting in the kitchen. If you’re paying close enough attention you’ll find a pair of small hands creeping out from under the table and resting on the seat of a chair.

As punishment for last night’s closet debacle, Dani puts Flora and Miles to work in the garden. When Owen walks over with a tray of gin and tonics, the plague doctor is can be seen behind him, apparently also basking in the sunshine.

When Jamie returns to the house after comforting a distressed Dani, the plague doctor’s ghost is standing behind her in the halfway, camouflaged against a dark door.

Why anyone living in an obviously haunted house would choose to play hide and seek at night is mind-boggling, but it also gives Flanagan a chance to show off his ghouls. As Dani (the seeker) comes down the stairs and crosses the foyer, the plague doctor can be spotted in the background.

Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton (Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Episode Three: “The Two Faces, Part One”

As a flashback-heavy episode, there are fewer ghosts to be found – but still, quite a few if you keep your eyes peeled.

In the opening sequence, the plague doctor’s discernable beak can be spotted just behind Dani. Ironically, he is seen just as a police officer tells Dani and Mrs Grose that he’s done a “sweep” and not found anything.

This is also when audiences get a better glimpse of the soldier ghost, whose backstory will be explained eventually.

As if to emphasis the ineptitude of this police officer, a third ghost enters the senes. It’s the little doll-face child, standing outside in his nightgown and hiding behind a wall.

A very quick glimpse of the child ghost can be seen in the hallway as Dani approaches Mrs Grose.

The soldier ghost makes a surprising appearance in a flashback featuring Peter and Rebecca in the kitchen. The lightning strike outside makes it easy to spot him.

Dani comes inches away from the ghostly child when the au pair descends the stairs.

The doctor’s beak can just about be seen in the kitchen while Hannah is speaking with Owen.

As Peter leaves Mrs Grose and Owen in the kitchen, the doll-face child is lurking in the corner of the room.

I see dead people: (from left) Flora (Amelia Bea Smith), Dani (Victoria Pendretti) and Jamie (Amelia Eve) (Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Episode Four: “The Way It Came”

From episode four onwards, the hidden ghost sightings become increasingly less frequent as Flanagan chooses to focus on the ghouls in plain sight instead.

Audiences are introduced to a new ghost at the beginning of the episode. When everyone is gathered in the hallway after Dani confuses Owen for Peter Quint, a figure dressed in period clothing and white leggings can easily be spotted.

This time the plague doctor is seen sitting behind a desk as Dani walks past with a bottle of wine.

Our soldier makes another appearance during the bonfire scene at the end of an emotional episode four.

Episode Five: “The Altar of the Dead”

It’s another sighting of the ghost in period clothing. It can be spotted in the doorway near the chapel as the Wingrave family arrive at Bly Manor.

There are two spectres for the price of one in this single shot. The ghostly child is just right of centre, next to the blue lamp. Meanwhile even further to the right, another period-looking figure (later revealed to be the vicar) also appears.

After the plague doctor, the ghostly child is likely Bly Manor’s most prevalent ghost. This time he is hiding in the kitchen as Mrs Grose speaks with Owen.

One of the dolls is not what it seems (Netflix)

Episode Six: “The Jolly Corner”

Flanagan introduces another new ghost late in the game. An unknown ghost with a large build lurks just outside of Flora’s room in the bathroom while Dani and Mrs Grose are chatting.

When a panicked Dani chases Flora into the attic, two ghosts can be seen watching over the stairs ominously.

Episode Seven: “The Two Faces, Part Two”