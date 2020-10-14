‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer Centers on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Fairy Tale’

The trailer of the upcoming season, which will premiere on November 15, of the hit Netflix series also offers the first footage of Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female Prime Minister.

“The Crown” has released a new trailer for upcoming season 4 for viewing pleasure. The new footage, which arrived on Tuesday, October 13, puts Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)’s tragic love story in the spotlight as it also offers a glimpse of their royal wedding.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made – a prince and princess on their wedding day,” the trailer’s narration says as the scene of Prince Charles happily dancing with Princess Diana flickers on screen. “But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.’ ”

“As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks– they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins,” the narrator continues.

The trailer also offers the first footage of Gillian Anderson‘s Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female Prime Minister. Tension can be seen building between Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) as there’s a power division in the royal family.

Concluding the trailer, Princess Diana is featured wearing her wedding dress. Netflix reveals that costume designer Amy Roberts modeled Diana’s wedding dress after the original but “wanted to create something that wasn’t an exact replica.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” will follow on the heels of season 3’s plot, which ended around the late ’70s on Queen Elizabeth’s 25th year as the United Kingdom’s sovereign leader. A primary focus will be how the Queen and her family are preoccupied with the line of succession and therefore securing an “appropriate” bride for Prince Charles. Thus, the season will chronicle Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer, but while it is depicted as a fairy tale to unite the British people, it is anything but a fairy tale for the young woman herself.

“The Crown” season 4 will premiere on November 15 on Netflix.