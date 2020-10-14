The Crown: Olivia Colman issues warning to Queen Elizabeth replacement Imelda Staunton

Olivia Colman has issued a warning to her replacement as Queen Elizabeth in the final seasons of The Crown.

The actor, who replaced Claire Foy for the Netflix drama’s third and fouth outings, will be succeeded by Imelda Staunton.

When asked if she had spoken to Staunton following news of her casting, Colman said she hadn’t but that she would be “so excited” to do so.

“If she calls me, I’ll be so excited,” Colman said, adding that she “wouldn’t know what to say” to the Vera Drake actor.

When prompted to share her words of advice, Colman said she would say: “Good luck… the wig’s itchy.”

The Crown returns to Netflix for its fourth season on 15 November.