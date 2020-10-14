The Bachelorette Premiere Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Reactions

🚨 Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD! 🚨

Dale is a 32-year-old (31 while filming) former pro football player from South Dakota — and he left quite a first impression on Clare during the episode.

Here’s how the meeting played out:

And he left so much of an impression on Clare from the moment they met that he received the first impression rose later on.

So far, not only does Dale seem to be Clare’s favorite — he seems to be a fan favorite, too. Here are just some of the best tweets about Dale from last night’s premiere.

6.

Dale stepping out of the limo knowing full well that he’s already won this season #TheBachelorette

7.

Clare when Chris Harrison told her there are 24 other guys besides Dale: #TheBachelorette

8.

Me patiently waiting for Claire to run off with Dale and then they bring in Tayshia #TheBachelorette

11.

Producers calling Tayshia on speed dial as soon as Dale steps out the limo #TheBachelorette

15.

Don’t believe in love at first sight? The way Clare just looked at Dale proves it’s real #TheBachelorette

16.

The Bachelorette: Who will Clare choose? Also #TheBachelorette, 15 seconds later: It's Dale, everyone

