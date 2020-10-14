The Baby Alien Is Revealed to Be Former NFL Player

FOX

“The Masked Singer” continued with its Playoffs in the Wednesday, October 14 episode. Performing that night was Group B which consisted of the Serpent, the Crocodile, the Whatchamacalit, the Seahorse and the Baby Alien. The Serpent took the stage to sing “The Bones” by Maren Morris.

He revealed that he had been dreaming of “singing as a serpent” since he was a child. It was also said that I could barely make rent and even “did manual labor” before coming to “The Masked Singer”. The panelists, who consisted of Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, guessed that he could be Taye Diggs or Brian McKnight. Meanwhile, guest panelist Joel McHale thought he was Jesse Williams.





The Crocodile followed it up with a performance of “Toxic” by Britney Spears. His childhood clue was Pinata with little dolphins inside. He also claimed that his father initially didn’t believe in his talent. Among the names that the panelists threw for the guesses were Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz and Harry Connick Jr.





Meanwhile, singing “Moneymaker” by Ludacris (feat. Pharrell Williams) was the Whatchamacalit. His clue included “Book: Hairy Tales of the Whatcha Fam,” hinting that Ken should know his identity. He hinted that his mom was in “bad shape,” adding that he “wanted to be by her side.” The guesses were Cam Newton, Terrell Owens, Kyvie Irving and Armie Hammer.





As for the Baby Alien, he performed “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons. Ken guessed he was Freddie Prinze Jr., Nicole named Jeff Dunham and Robin went with Jason Biggs. Jenny’s guess was Nick Kroll, while Joel thought he might be Eric Bana.





Concluding the night was the Seahorse. Singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, she revealed that she went throught heartbreak and “unimaginable loss and pain.” The panelist guesses were Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello and Jessica Simpson.





Eventually, it was annnounced that the one who got eliminated that night was the Baby Alien, who was later revealed to be former NFL player Mark Sanchez. “They needed somebody who was in decent physical condition that could carry the weight of this costume because it wasn’t going to be light,” the former New York Jets quarterback revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Somebody who wanted to have fun and expand their skill set and all that kind of stuff, so they picked the right guy I think. We had a blast coming up with that character and learning how to use a puppet, and then learning how to sing more or less without getting booed off stage.”