The ‘2,000 yards from scrimmage’ quiz

Le’Veon Bell is free agent once again. The veteran back was was very much available in trade talks all week. The Jets couldn’t find any takers, so they simply released him. The 28-year-old former All-Pro had been lackluster at best in New York. He never saw eye to eye with head coach Adam Gase, and teams clearly weren’t lining up to acquire an expensive running back whose best years appear to be behind him.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Bell’s last great season came in 2017 as a member of the Steelers. His best season was 2014, when he had 2,215 total yards from scrimmage. In NFL history, a player has reached 2,000 or more yards from scrimmage in a season on 68 occasions. With that in mind, how many of those 68 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!